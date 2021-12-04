Homicide investigation underway in Schuylkill County

Part of Route 61 north is shut down.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating a homicide in Schuylkill County.

Officials say one person is in custody. Their name has not been released because they have not been charged yet.

Troopers say the victim is 38-year-old George Marcincin.

State police say a road rage incident happened in broad daylight around 2 p.m. along Route 61 in West Brunswick Township.

Officers say Marcincin was stabbed multiple times after the two got out of their vehicles and got into an argument on the road.

Troopers say shortly thereafter, they pulled over the suspect, and he sped off. There was a short pursuit, but troopers pulled over the suspect minutes later and took him into custody.

Marcincin was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Troopers are looking for any witnesses to come forward.