Homicide investigation underway in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Investigators say the body of a 37-year-old woman was found at a home along South Catherine Street in Shenandoah early Sunday Morning.

According to police, the victim was stabbed multiple times.

A witness who did not want to appear on camera says they saw the victim's ex-boyfriend on top of her on the porch and yelled at him to get off.

That's when he ran away.

Officials arrived on the scene just after 6 a.m. and spent hours collecting evidence.

Neighbors say they have occasionally heard screaming coming from the home where the victim lived.

"It makes me sad cause we need to protect these women that are being abused. Unfortunately when they're not protected this is how it ends," said Tamia Marty, neighbor.

State police are working alongside the Frackville Police Department and the Schuylkill County's DA's office.

Multiple coroner's deputies and a state police forensics team were also on the scene.

For many in the neighborhood, watching authorities move about the collect evidence for hours was discomforting.

"Just this month we had three incidents where there were 2 Overdoses, people laying on the street and now we have another murder so what would you think? At my age would I wanna stay here? Hell no. I'm Scared," said

"When I first moved here it was a quiet neighborhood, I moved from Allentown to here because it's safer and now it's doesn't look too safe," said Tamara Brack, neighbor.

Police on scene today have not said if anyone is custody in connection with the stabbing.

A virtual autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and a full autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.