Homicide investigation after woman found dead in Pottsville apartment

Investigators said an infant was found crying inside the place on North 12th Street.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County believe the death of a Pottsville woman is a case of homicide.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead late Monday morning at the Market Square Apartment complex on North 12th Street in Pottsville.

Police also found an infant crying inside the apartment.

Pottsville police were back at the scene on Tuesday. After an autopsy, authorities said they believe the woman's death is a homicide.

They have not told us the woman's name or how she died.

Police have not said who is taking care of the child.

Investigators said that based on the information they have, this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.