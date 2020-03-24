Hometown Farmers Market to close for two weeks

A popular farmers market in Schuylkill County is temporarily closing because of coronavirus.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. —

The Hometown Farmers Market near Tamaqua will close for the next two weeks. It was on the list of essential businesses that could stay open but the owner says she decided to shut down for safety reasons.

"We're open 70 years this August. This is the first time ever the Market has experienced such chaos in the world that we've had to consider closing for non-weather related instances," says owner Susan Bebiege.