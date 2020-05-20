Hometown Farmers Market back up and running

Vendors are happy to get back to work.

The Hometown Farmers Market near Tamaqua was empty and desolate back on March 25. Two months later, a totally different world, but a familiar sight.

"It's wonderful to see people coming to support our vendors and having our vendors come back to support the market in general," owner Susan Biege said.

The market was deemed an essential business by the state but decided to close for safety reasons for two weeks. It was the first time in the market's nearly 70 year history that it had to close for non-weather related reasons.

After that, it allowed vendors to sell products but only outdoors. Finally, last week, it went back to operating as usual -- a big win for vendors, who were eager to get back to work.

"It feels good, it's good to see everybody back business has been great," Ali McClure, who owns Plain & Fancy Donut shop said. "Everybody's socially distancing and you know we're all trying to work together but it feels good to be back."

The market says most of its vendors have returned, as well as a steady stream of customers. Everyone is required to wear a mask at all times.

"Good relief for everyone," Dale Faust of Aunt G's Pastries said. "Everybody's looking to get back on schedule where everybody was."