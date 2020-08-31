Home invasion and robbery in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A home invasion and robbery is under investigation in part of Schuylkill County.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on East Railroad Street in Mahanoy City.
Home surveillance cameras captured the three suspects, who appeared to be armed with guns, as they broke in.
"It is not often that we have a crime of violence where weapons are involved, and they'd be brazen enough to get into a home. That obviously concerns us," said Mahanoy City Police Chief Mark Wiekrykas
Investigators say three people, who appear to be armed with guns broke into this home, then robbed and assaulted a man and woman who live here, but no shots were fired. The suspects then took off.
Police also tell Newswatch 16 they don't have any reason to believe people in the community should worry about their safety.
"We believe it to be an isolated incident directed at the people at that apartment. We believe the actors may have thought there were particular items in that home that would've been of interest to them."