Home invasion and robbery in Mahanoy City

Police in one part of Schuylkill County are looking for three people who allegedly pulled off the crimes while carrying guns.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A home invasion and robbery is under investigation in part of Schuylkill County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on East Railroad Street in Mahanoy City.

Home surveillance cameras captured the three suspects, who appeared to be armed with guns, as they broke in.

"It is not often that we have a crime of violence where weapons are involved, and they'd be brazen enough to get into a home. That obviously concerns us," said Mahanoy City Police Chief Mark Wiekrykas

Investigators say three people, who appear to be armed with guns broke into this home, then robbed and assaulted a man and woman who live here, but no shots were fired. The suspects then took off.

Police also tell Newswatch 16 they don't have any reason to believe people in the community should worry about their safety.