Flames broke out around noon Monday along Main Street in Middleport.

MIDDLEPORT, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Monday in Schuylkill County.

It happened around noon along Main Street in Middleport.

Half a dozen crews from Schuylkill County were called in, some had to climb onto the roof to put out the fire.

One of the residents says she was on her back porch when a bystander pointed out the smoke coming from her home.

Officials say they're investigating the cause in Schuylkill County.