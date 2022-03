Flames broke out just before midnight in Porter Township near Tremont Saturday night.

Flames broke out at the place along Beagle Lane in Porter Township near Tremont.

The couple that lived in the house were woken up by a smoke alarm around midnight and both made it out safely.

Officials are still investigating the cause of that fire in Schuylkill County.