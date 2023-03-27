Distribution center closing, more than 100 employees to be laid off

The distribution center in Schuylkill County is closing, resulting in more than 100 employees being laid off.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Employees at Hollander Sleep and Decor outside Pottsville are busy, but they know that their days working there are numbered.

The manufacturer and distribution site is closing in about two months.

“We are one out of several plants that have closed or are going to be closing. And it's just the fact that there's just way too much capacity in the network right now,” Paul Fallon, Hollander Plant Manager.

Hollander Plant Manager, Paul Fallon, says the closure is the result of a merger with another bedding company called Keeco LLC.

More than 100 employees will lose their jobs.

“We're at a lower skill level, so maybe some people who were unable to find employment at other places, we gave them an opportunity here,” Fallon added.

Leslie Stankavage has been working with Hollander for 25 years. She hoped to retire alongside her work family.

“It's difficult because we are a family here. You know, having to start over and not working with my people, I enjoy coming to work every day, and not everyone can say that, so having to start over is difficult,” she said.

Right now, their focus is helping their current employees figure out their next steps.

“Having job fairs on site to bring other businesses to the area that are maybe looking for employees to interview with, help with unemployment, social security if they're thinking about retiring,” Leslie Stankavage, Human Resource manager, said.

But despite the layoffs, the employees are committed to ending on a good note.

“Everyone is still coming to work, you know we continue to meet our goals both productivity-wise and attendance-wise. We're just one big happy family here, and that's all coming to an end soon,” Stankavage explained.

The permanent shutdown of the Hollander plant near Pottsville will begin on May 19.