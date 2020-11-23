Spreading holiday cheer in Schuylkill Haven

A woman from Schuylkill Haven who loves Christmas wants others to enjoy it, too, and is spreading Christmas joy in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It doesn't take long to find out that Ashley Farr Donatti of Schuylkill Haven is a big lover of Christmas. Her house tells the story.

"I just like to get in the spirit. I think it spreads a lot of cheer. I'm not going to lie; I decorated on November 1. The inside of my house is decorated. We have more coming on the outside. We have more coming. I love the Hallmark movies, so that's kind of what I envision — the Hallmark experience this year, especially with how crazy everything is."

2020 has certainly been quite the year, but to bring smiles and holiday joy to people in this part of Schuylkill County, Ashley's winter wonderland of a house also serves as a drop-off location for letters to Santa.

"I really just like to keep our town hopping with cheer and good vibes."

It's an idea that was a hit last year, and because of that, Ashley upgraded to a giant red mailbox for this Christmas season. People of all ages are encouraged to drop off their letters for Santa here, and they'll receive one back.

Local businesses have also decided to give away coupons, along with the personalized mementos. Just be sure to leave a return address.

"We will hand-write a letter back and mail it back to the kids. They'll all be addressed to the kids as long as you include the mailing address. We know kids like to receive their own mail, so that's a little bit of magic."