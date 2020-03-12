Christmas trees share Schuylkill County history

At one historical society in our area, some trees are on display, but they're not just the ordinary ones with ornaments and lights. There's history behind each one.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the Schuylkill County Historical Society on North Centre Street in Pottsville, you'll find five Christmas trees, each of which tells a different story.

"It definitely is a melting pot of different nationalities and ethnicities, and they all brought their own traditions to the new world, so these trees are symbolic of those varying traditions and ethnicities," said James Haluska of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.

Each tree represents a different place across Schuylkill County and highlights the history that makes that specific area unique, including flags from the countries immigrants came from, popular landmarks, and different traditions.

The historical societies in Minersville, Schuylkill Haven, Shenandoah, St. Clair, and Stanhope took part in decorating them so that they can be judged by the public.

"If you come here to the historical society, you can vote on which tree you like the best. Each vote is $1, and that vote goes to support the local historical society that you vote for. They're all nonprofit, and they're all struggling just like everybody else because of COVID, so that will help them out," said Diana Prosymchak of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.

"These were traditionally in the old world where mining was done already, so coming here was a natural thing for so many of them because it's something they were so familiar with, and when they came, they formed their own communities and kept their own traditions, and it's what makes Schuylkill County and the anthracite region so unique," Haluska added.