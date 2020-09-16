Historic Yuengling home in need of repairs

An anonymous donor stepped up, but that only covers some of the costs.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Yuengling name is synonymous with Pottsville and all of Schuylkill County and the family's history goes far beyond just America's oldest brewery.

"This house is 107 years old and I think people for years to come, people are going to still be interested in the Yuengling family and what makes Schuylkill County and this is part of it," Emily Ehlinger of Schuylkill County Council for the Arts said.

A few blocks from the brewery on Mahantango Street is the Yuengling mansion. This was the family's home for decades and is now entered on the National Register of Historic Places.

"The home was donated in 1978 to the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts," Ehlinger said. "Since then, it has been a cultural community center. We have so many events that happen here inside and outside the building that celebrate our local heritage, that celebrate the arts."

Over the years, though, the Yuengling home has started to show its age and now, it's in need of a variety of repairs to maintain and continue its history and glory. The good news is that an anonymous donor stepped up to help fund the renovation efforts, but that only covers some of the deterioration.

Schuylkill County Council for the Arts is asking for public donations to match the $50,000 pledged by the anonymous donor.