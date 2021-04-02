Help needed to keep cats cozy

The snowstorm that blasted our area did a number on Hillside SPCA as well, impacting one of the buildings heating systems

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The snowstorm that lasted over the course of several days did a number on many communities across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, as well as Hillside Spca near Pottsville.

"With this bad storm that's been here, we actually had a few of our cat staff members spend the night here because the weather was so bad and they feared they wouldn't be able to make it in," said Holly Kowalisagan.

Sometimes that's what it takes to work here, especially when there are around 150 cats to look after. That's not the only hurdle Hillside is having to deal with right now, though. Its heating system isn't working properly, so it's had to resort to using space heaters to keep this building where the cats stay warm.

"We've had to resort to portable heaters in several of our rooms because it was just too cold in here for the animals. We were losing sleep over it. We just couldn't let that happen."

Hillside is now asking the public for help. This is a place that runs solely on donations, so replacing a $12,000 heating unit is a tall task. Hillside has started a fundraiser that has already raised more than $5,000 to help keep these cats warm.