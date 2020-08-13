Outdoor company holds outdoor job fair

Job seeking in these uncertain times can be very difficult, but one company in Schuylkill County is giving people an opportunity to find work amid the pandemic.

HOMETOWN, Pa. — It's a sight many haven't seen in a while: interview after interview and all in person, took place at Highwood USA in Hometown, near Tamaqua.

Staff members say the outdoor job fair is in response to the growing need for more employees at the outdoor-related business.

"This year with everyone staying home, anything related to the backyard is doing quite well and Highwood is growing dramatically," said CEO John Quarmley.

The company specializes in outdoor furniture and also manufactures the materials used to enclose Jacuzzis and spas. Now, 50 positions are open and those looking for a new job say this is a great opportunity.

"It's very nice to know that we have local companies looking to hire the local people, to present them with jobs. You don't have to travel to larger cities for a job," said Freeland resident Valerie Kostic.

Some people who attended the job fair say being able to sit down for an interview hasn't happened for many of them in quite some time.

"I've been out of work for almost six months now and it feels good. Going to come up here and get a job offer on the spot and get back to work. And it's going to make myself and my family's life a lot easier," James Chrisman said.

The employees say it's a win-win situation for both Highwood and its employees.

"We have a definite need to increase capacity," said Danielle Hess, the company president. "We have a lot of demand from our customers and we need to ramp up and to do that, we need good people and we understand that there are a lot of good people right now that are out of work and we'd love to have them come work for us."