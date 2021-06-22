High school football challenge raises money for pantry program

Players' agility, speed, and strength were put to the test on the gridiron in various races in Schuylkill County.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Football teams in Schuylkill County went head to head to help those in need.

Six squads competed in the Schuylkill County United Way High School Football Challenge.

"It's great cause everyone gets to come to compete, give it their all, and just do something for a greater cause," said Jake Hall, North Schuylkill quarterback.

The event raised $21,000, which is $2,000 more than the last time the event was held in 2019, for the Nurse's Pantry program.