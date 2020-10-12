Helping the homeless in Schuylkill County

On a day like this, when there's snow on the ground across our area and as the coronavirus lingers: what are your options if you are homeless?



"When COVID first started with the shutdowns in March, it actually was relatively quiet for a while. A lot of people, wherever they were, I think they stayed put, they laid low for a bit. So, things were quiet in the beginning but as COVID kind of evolved, we've noticed a drastic increase in the needs for some individuals,” said Jeanette Triano Sinn of Servants to All.



Servants to All in Pottsville is an organization that works to restore the lives of displaced people and families, especially those who are homeless.