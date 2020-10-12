Helping the homeless in Schuylkill County

On a day like this, when there's snow on the ground across our area and as the coronavirus lingers: what are your options if you are homeless?
"When COVID first started with the shutdowns in March, it actually was relatively quiet for a while. A lot of people, wherever they were, I think they stayed put, they laid low for a bit. So, things were quiet in the beginning but as COVID kind of evolved, we've noticed a drastic increase in the needs for some individuals,” said Jeanette Triano Sinn of Servants to All.
Servants to All in Pottsville is an organization that works to restore the lives of displaced people and families, especially those who are homeless.
Recently, it was given a boost with the winter months just a couple of weeks away -- in the form of the code blue grant.
"The code blue grant is designed for cold weather shelter so in the event someone is homeless, needs a place to stay during extreme weather temperatures that we can provide a service to them. What Servants to All did was we put in a request to assist with hotel vouchers, motel vouchers, emergency food, transportation to get clients to and from a hotel or our program,” said Sinn.
Due to COVID-19, Servants to All is not accepting any clothing donations or volunteers right now but is continuing to monitor the situation.
