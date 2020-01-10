Haunted History Tours in Pottsville

There are lot of spooky tales this time of year and there are events happening all during October to highlight the city of Pottsville's so called haunted history.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Halloween is right around the corner, so ghost stories and haunted tales are plentiful, especially here in Pottsville, where the city is said to have a spooky history.

"Certainly things happen that defy logic. That's for sure. We've seen it here at the society, people out in the community, there's common ghost stories that because of the commonalities, there has to be something to them," said James Haluska, Schuylkill County Historical Society.

"There's been a lot of interesting things and throughout the city, there's a lot of good stories," said Diana Prosymchak.

Starting October 10, people will have the opportunity to hear about some of those stories. The Schuylkill County historical society is holding a haunted history walking tour around Pottsville. There will be three different tours to choose from on four different Saturdays. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

"This haunted history tour will help you share the history of Pottsville. It helps you enjoy the season, the camaraderie of friends and helps you learn about the haunted history of Pottsville," said Prosymchak.