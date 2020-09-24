Harrisburg area winery coming to Pottsville

Spring Gate Winery will be joining forces with Black Rock Brewing Company.

Since renovations began earlier this year, there's been a lot of work going on at the old YWCA building in Pottsville to turn it into Black Rock Brewing Company.

"It's been a long process," Jay Hoerr, general manager of Black Rock Brewing Company said. "We've been working really hard, but we're proud of the work that we've done."

The pandemic pushed the refurbishing efforts back a bit on the building that's considered to be a historic gem on the 300 block of South Centre Street, and it turns out, it's not only going to be the home of a new brewery.

"We love to be part of a community, so that was an aspect of being in Pottsville that we really like," Rebecca Kline of Spring Gate Winery said.

SpringGate Winery from the Harrisburg area is joining forces with Black Rock and will occupy half of the first floor. So, people here in Schuylkill County aren't just getting a new brewery to go on top of America's Oldest Brewery, Yuengling which is right up the road. They're getting a winery too.

"There aren't really any wineries nearby, so it's nice to have a winery space here," Hoerr added. "They won't be making the wine here, but having them here, having that presence, it's a different product that Pottsville doesn't really have yet."

If you're looking for something to do on Friday and Saturday, you're in luck. Black Rock and SpringGate will be here offering up beer and wine in the courtyard as renovations continue inside the building. There will be a food truck as well.

Getting closer! Launching Friday at 3pm...... we hope! #springgate #springgatepottsville #pottsvillepa Posted by SpringGate Vineyard on Thursday, September 24, 2020