Handing out lunches to veterans at America's oldest brewery

Yuengling and radio station T-102 spent Veterans Day giving out free meals to vets.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Yuengling is America's oldest brewery, and one of its core values as a company is showing its support for the military.

"This is my hometown, and I really love this business," Robert Gardner, a Marine Corps veteran from Orwigsburg, said. "I love what they do, and I love what they stand for."

On this Veterans Day, Yuengling and T-102 radio in Pottsville joined forces to give out free seafood lunches to veterans who stopped by the live broadcast outside the brewery on Mahantongo Street and showed their military IDs -- a simple gesture to say thanks and honor those who have served our country.

"We know that for Mr. Yuengling himself and the girls, they are very connected to our military, which means a lot to the folks across our area and of course all across the country to know that Yuengling supports the military, which first and foremost is awesome as their family tradition continues," Jackie Hoffman, host of the midday show said.

Veterans who did stop said it means a lot because the appreciation shown by people and businesses goes a long way.

"Veterans Day means the respect given by others, which I'm really, really grateful for," Gardner added.

For the past week, Yuengling has been selling apparel for $18.29; 1829 is the year America's oldest brewery was founded.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Team Red, White and Blue, a military organization that aims to enrich the lives of Veterans.