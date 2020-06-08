Man charged with attempted homicide after gunfire in Frackville

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County is locked up after a dispute that ended in gunfire.
Stalin Columna, 28, Frackville, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges.
Police said Columna and two men got into an argument Wednesday afternoon on South Penn Street in Frackville. Columna allegedly fired shots into the air and into a van the two men drove off in.
Investigators noted that the gunfire also endangered people in nearby Arch Street Park.