Gunfire in Pottsville leaves four people hurt

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Gunfire early Saturday morning in Pottsville sent four people to the hospital.
The incident is being investigated by State Police and by the Schuylkill County District Attorney because a Pottsville police officer fired at least one shot.
According to police, the gunfire happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Peacock Street.
A Pottsville police officer went to check out a disturbance and heard several gunshots coming from an area behind Woody's Bar.
At one point, an officer fired at least one shot at a man who had a gun.
Pottsville Police say four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the shooting in Pottsville is asked to contact State Police at (570) 754-4600.