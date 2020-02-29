Gunfire in Pottsville leaves four people hurt

A police officer fired at least one shot during a disturbance on Peacock Street

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Gunfire early Saturday morning in Pottsville sent four people to the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by State Police and by the Schuylkill County District Attorney because a Pottsville police officer fired at least one shot.

According to police, the gunfire happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Peacock Street.

A Pottsville police officer went to check out a disturbance and heard several gunshots coming from an area behind Woody's Bar.

At one point, an officer fired at least one shot at a man who had a gun.

Pottsville Police say four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.