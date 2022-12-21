Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County

Despite the winter forecasts The Schuylkill County Grinch will continue handing out presents every night leading up to Christmas day.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway.

Since Monday The Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night.

He plans to give the leftover toys to salvation armies throughout Schuylkill County.

One little girl who received a gift Thursday says she appreciates The Grinch's good deed.

"I think this is something nice to do just for some people during Christmas. I think they would be happy with it. I'm happy they're at least getting something for Christmas," said Lily Lynn, Delano Township.

