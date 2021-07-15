Girl Scout collects thousands of shoes for charity

She's giving those in need a chance to find their footing. A girl scout in Schuylkill County has been collecting shoes for an international charity.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — When 9th grade Girl Scout Alyssa Porambo started coming up with ideas for her Silver Award Project this spring, she knew what other scouts had done in the past.



"People built like benches or planted flowers and just fix up the community," Alyssa said.



But the scout from Tamaqua decided to do something different and take on an outside-the-box idea.

"My aunt gave me the idea to turn unwanted shoes into something for other people," Alyssa said.



Alyssa set out to collect 250 shoes. She shared her project online with her mom's help, and things took off.

Family and friends started collecting on her behalf and bringing in donations. So did her teachers and classmates at St. Jerome Regional School in Tamaqua.

Alyssa crushed her goal, collecting more than 2,400 pairs of shoes and more than 80 single shoes. It's enough to fill the side porch of her home, but there are still more in the hallway.

Andrea Porambo said they'll all be donated to Soles4Soles, a nonprofit organization providing footwear to people in need all over the world.



"They have supported over 127 countries, so all these unwanted shoes will be used for other people, which I think is great," Andrea said.

They've filled trash bags with 20 pairs of shoes each and tied them together with rubber bands. Even though the July 1 deadline has passed, the shoes keep on coming in.

"In the local area, friends, past coworkers, people have continued to reach out providing shoes," Andrea said.



Alyssa and Andrea are thankful for everyone who donated and confident the shoes will make a difference.



"I'm proud of Alyssa for picking this project, and I'm proud that these shoes will be used to help other people," Andrea said.



"It's a life-changer because it changes other people's life and it makes me happy knowing that they're better," Alyssa said.



The shoes will be delivered to a Soles4Souls distribution center in Lewisburg on July 25.