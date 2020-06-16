Gilberton looks to move forward after historic flooding

Residents want the construction company that is working on a bridge project on Rt. 924 to be held responsible for the flood.

GILBERTON, Pa. — Residents met with borough leaders to discuss how to move forward in the wake of the historic flooding that hit the borough.

Main Street has been covered with water since Thursday, however he water was definitely down significantly.

Most of the water is gone but people who live on this block said the damage has been done.



“The state is going to have to pay for absolutely everything. Absolutely everything. Not one nickel is going to come out of my own pocket and it's right, it shouldn't,” said Joseph Cominsky.



At a meeting with borough officials, the borough's fire chiefs, the fire marshal, and Gilberton Mayor Mary Lou Hannon laid out a plan for moving forward.

Hannon urged residents to document damage by taking pictures and make a list of things they need.



“Do you need someone to come in and rip your drywall down, carpets up, and your furniture,” asked Hannon. “What kind of help you are going to need?”



Hannon also said the borough is setting up a GoFundMe account.

Residents want the construction company that is working on a bridge project on Rt. 924 to be held responsible for the flood.

It's believed by the community and borough officials that clogged pipes, for that project, caused water to fill Main Street.

"I want it replaced and I want it replaced with what it would cost if I had flood insurance and I would have flood insurance if we could afford,” said Robin Augustine, speaking about repairs to her house.



The borough's solicitor Paul Domalakes told residents he was already seeking out possible legal action.



"We have already begun processes, identifying records,” said Domalakes.



Borough officials say PennDOT is sending civil engineers to Gilberton to try to find out why so much water flooded the main road.



The flood of 2006 in Gilberton was caused by 17 inches of rain; this flood was worse and had only 3 inches.

"That's the main thing, where is it coming from because if it's from someplace else, it's going to come back,” said flood victim Ada Jackowiak.

The mayor said Lehigh Valley Hospital will be providing tetanus shots for anyone who came in contact with floodwater.