As floodwaters go down, neighboring borough rises up to help

Homeowners in Gilberton need a lot after the devastating flooding earlier this month. Here are some ways you can pitch in.

GILBERTON, Pa. — After seeing the mess that floodwaters caused in Gilberton a couple weeks ago, a neighboring borough has decided to help.

"My fire company spent about 14 hours up there on Thursday, day one, so you saw the destruction," said Girardville Mayor Michael Zangari.

The neighboring borough of Girardville has started a drop-off site at its municipal building so people can donate essential items to flood victims to help them get back on their feet so they can restart their lives.

"We're collecting cleaning products, clothes, boxes, containers, tubs, things like that. what we're looking at right now is the stuff that's going to get their homes cleaned up," the mayor said.

The drive will go until July 2. You can drop off items at the municipal building on 4th and B Streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

Gilberton also started a GoFundMe page, where you can make monetary donations.

The work for Girardville isn't stopping here.