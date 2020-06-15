Floodwaters recede in Gilberton

After more than two days of dealing with stubborn floodwaters, the community in Schuylkill County finally got some good news over the weekend.

GILBERTON, Pa. — Over the weekend, floodwaters finally started to recede in Gilberton. A big chunk of Main Street remains under water and now the borough is in full cleanup mode to get rid of the remaining water from nearby Mahanoy Creek.

"We're working around the clock. We're making sure the levels of the water are receding and we're always moving the pumps to the deepest waters to get it out of town," Barry Brassington said.

Back in 2006, there was a historic flood here that wiped away more than 30 homes. Now, Gilberton borough officials and people who live here worry this flood could once again provide another uppercut to this part of Schuylkill County.

While some people have been able to start the cleanup process, others haven't been able to go inside their homes yet.

"Once I go in, I'm figuring I have a foot of water on the first floor. I'm figuring there's going to be oil and oil film on most of the stuff. Just going to have to take everything apart and start over again," Frank Jackowiak said.

Gilberton Mayor Mary Lou Hannon hasn't slept much over the past few days. She's been in constant contact with FEMA and the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Agency to sort out the next steps. The borough will be having a meeting with homeowners Monday night.