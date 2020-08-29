Gilberton community mourns the loss of long-time Mayor Mary Lou Hannon

The long-time mayor recently led her community through a devastating flood.

GILBERTON, Pa. — A long-time mayor that led her community in Schuylkill County through a devastating flood recently has passed away.

Friends of Gilberton Mayor, Mary Lou Hannon, tell us she died Thursday.



People in Gilberton are mourning the loss of the woman described as a champion of the community.

Mary Lou Hannon, who had been the mayor of the borough for more than two decades passed away a day earlier.



Borough solicitor Paul Domalakes says Hannon fought for her people and didn't shy away from tough situations.

"That was good for a small town that doesn't have a lot of financial resources, you need people like that that can tell it like it is,” said Domalakas.



People in Gilberton say to understand Hannon's strength you need to look no further than her handling of the devastating flooding on Main Street back in June.

As her last task as mayor, Hannon remained steadfast.

"She kept everything organized, got help for everybody. She knew all the avenues of where to go get assistance, etc.,” said Mark Bernardyn, who lives on Main Street. "Had the right connections in the county and the state, she was extremely helpful and a good friend.”



While the borough is mourning its beloved mayor, there is borough business that must be handled, the council must pick someone to replace her.

The borough solicitor says the council has 30 days to appoint someone to serve out Hannon's term.

"It's going to be very difficult because every council person was a personal friend of Mary Lou,” said Domalakas.

Here at Hannon's church, Gilberton Methodist Church, members say Hannon's family wants to hold her funeral service there.

They say they're not saying farewell to just a mayor but to a long-time friend.



"You can knock on her door at any time, any time of the day,” said church member Tracy Dudash. “She'd open the door, she'd come in, she'd listen to you. She'd help you in any way she can. She was one of us.”