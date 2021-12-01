Dilapidated building now has lofts, Geisinger clinic

A landmark steeped in history has been completely redone as part of revitalization efforts in one part of Schuylkill County.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A building in Minersville has undergone quite a transformation. For around 50 years, it was empty and close to collapse, but now this former garment factory is humming.

"Instead of being an eyesore or just something that wasn't that great to look at, it was more of, 'Oh, when is it going to fall down?' Now it's something that's thriving and becoming part of the community and helping to better the community, instead of all the negatives you hear about the little towns around us. This is building it up," said Karen Witoski, a Geisinger center manager.

The old garment factory is now Miners Lofts, a luxurious senior high-rise with 30 units.

On the second floor, Geisinger is about to open a senior specialty clinic that offers a variety of services to the elderly.

"It offers an ability to keep track of the elderly to make sure their basic needs are met, and that the medical problems are met because that's bad for everybody. I think post-industrial towns like this have elderly people whose resources are limited, and what they're missing is a good bit of dignity, and I think what's good about this unit is it gives people their dignity back," Dr. Francis Braconaro said.

"This allows for them to come in and have socialization. We have activities. We have a therapy gym, so they can get PT or OT, just things to keep them moving, so that they're not just sitting at home in front of the TV, because if you don't use it, you lose it," Witoski added.