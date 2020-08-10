Furloughed flight attendant shares his story

Not only was he furloughed, but his family members contracted COVID-19.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — "A roller coaster that turned into a haunted house."

That's how Cory Ostrowski described his 2020. The Minersville native, now living in Chicago, was enjoying a job he loved that took him all around the globe until he became one of 8,000 flight attendants furloughed by American Airlines.

"My career, I feel, was ripped from me because we halted travel to almost everywhere in the world," Ostrowski said. "I find myself as a furloughed flight attendant just thinking of what's next. I hope it doesn't last long. In the meantime, I'll try to find something else, but it's rough."

It'd be nice if Cory could use this time to come back home to Schuylkill County to visit his family and his hometown. To make matters worse, he says six of his family members are now quarantining because they contracted the coronavirus. Since he doesn't have a job, he doesn't have health care, so it's a risk he says he can't take. While he admits, times are difficult, he's trying to stay positive in hopes everything will turn around soon.

"I have been looking for jobs to keep me afloat for the time being," Ostrowski said. "Who knows? It could turn into a new opportunity. I don't ever see myself giving up flying, though. I want to get back in the sky. It's an amazing career. You go places that you dream of, and it becomes a reality at one point, and it's robust because you get to see so much, and you get to do something new every day."