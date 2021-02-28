Fundraiser helps family and restaurants in Schuylkill County

Businesses in Schuylkill Haven held the "Winter Wine and Shine Walk" event along Main Street.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A celebration of small businesses was underway on Saturday night in a part of Schuylkill County.

"Winter Wine and Shine Walk" was held along Main Street in Schuylkill Haven.

For just $25, you could get samples of drinks and food from different local restaurants, enjoy some live music, and do a little shopping.

"Celebrating someone's life, being out with friends, it's always a nice way to do it and we're having a fun time out here doing it," said Christine Leomtorra of Lake Wynonah.

Money raised at the event will benefit Tracy Rayburn, who owns The Crossroads Inn, a borough restaurant.