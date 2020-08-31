Fundraiser held for young girl with mystery illness

Two-year-old Celia has been dealing with high fevers, rashes, joint pain, and eyesight problems. Her doctors have yet to pinpoint the cause for her symptoms.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One Schuylkill County community is rallying behind a little girl who has been suffering from a mysterious illness.

Celia, 2, has been dealing with high fevers, rashes, joint pain, and eyesight problems.

Doctors at Hershey Medical Center and CHOP have been trying to pinpoint exactly what's going on with no luck just yet.

Celia's mom Catrina has been out of work while trying to help her daughter.

The community came together Sunday at West Penn Rod and Gun Club for a fundraiser to help ease the financial burden.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. I can't thank them enough for everything they're doing and have been doing since this all started five months ago," said Catrina Mehallic, Celia's mom.