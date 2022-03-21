Fundraiser for Schuylkill County teenager

Thanks to the generosity of his community, a Minersville teenager with cerebral palsy is in line to get a new accessible van.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — 14-year-old Timmy Stewart from Minersville loves watching movies and spending time outdoors. He can put a smile on anyone's face.

"So many times I come into his room to start his cares and then he'll just put his arms up for hugs or if I'm behind his wheelchair, he'll reach for hugs. He's just so loveable," said Karen Wolfe, Licensed Practical Nurse.

According to the autism and developmental disabilities monitoring, 1 in 323 children has some form of cerebral palsy.

Timmy is one of them. Still, his family does everything to give him a normal childhood.

"He should have the most normal life like any other child, you just need to have accommodations. But he has a lot to offer to this world," said Amy Stewart, Timmy's mom.

Lately, it's been difficult for Amy a single mom of six children, to get Timmy out of the house.

"It's crazy but it was a little easier than it is now because he's heavy, he's 105 pounds and now it's not easy to just go like we used to," said Stewart.

Timmy's sister Emalie Green asked the Schuylkill County community for help raising money for a new handicapped-accessible van and the funds started pouring in.

"I'm just hoping that this will help show other people what it's like to have a handicapped brother or sister or family member in general. Or to show people that we should treat them a little better than what we do," said Green.

Timmy's family hopes this leads to more initiatives to make Schuylkill County more handicap accessible.

"Having a van will help me get him to his appointments, which is a necessity. To help him get out and not just sit in the house all day and to get out like we used to do," explained Stewart.

