From Orwigsburg to The Big Apple: High school student’s fan art selected for display in Broadway theater

A young artist in Schuylkill County tells Newswatch 16 how her work made it to Broadway.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Riley McDonald is a junior at Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville. She's also an aspiring artist with a passion for many art forms, from musical theater to sketching.

"That's what I really love about it – there's multiple aspects of art,” Riley said. “There's music, there's dance."

Riley put her love for musicals to paper – drawing a picture of Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice. Brightman is the actor playing the title character in the Broadway musical, which reopened earlier this month.

Riley learned her work is being featured in the fan art collection in the breezeway of the Marquis Theatre, where Beetlejuice is playing.

She entered her piece in a contest announced on social media and was one of many selected to be showcased.

"I immediately started crying,” Riley said. “I woke my dad up. He ran upstairs; he was like, 'What's wrong, what's wrong?' I'm like, 'My art got chosen!'"

As a high school junior, this is the first year Riley was eligible for her school’s art class.

Her teacher, Sandra Schwenk, says it's no surprise Riley's art was selected.

"She was good right from the start,” she said. “She is a perfectionist. She takes her time, gets it done the way she wants it done."

An avid musical theater fan, Riley says she was accepted into a six-week summer program at Carnegie Mellon University for pre-college drama, which she’ll attend for her second year. And she explains why Beetlejuice is one of her favorites.

"It's kind of like a ‘home is where the heart is’ kind of message,” she said.

And that's why this teen from Orwigsburg wants to make her home proud.

"Someday maybe I'll make it, actually make it in New York, and they'll be like, 'Well, where are you from?'” she said. "And it just feels really fulfilling to be representing Schuylkill County."