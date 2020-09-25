Friends remember 'positive, smiling' Nick Novak

The 18-year-old was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday night.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The mood among a group at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 near Minersville was a somber one. In the past, they've been able to rely on an energetic force to help pick them up when times got hard. That's what makes the loss they're experiencing much more difficult to fathom.

"Whenever someone was having a bad day, he'd try his best to make everyone smile," Anthony Sekula, Nick Novak's friend said.

That's the impact Nick Novak, 18, had on this group, who called him a member of their family.

According to investigators, Novak was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday night while walking along Route 61 in Pottsville.

We spoke with Nick this summer after he had graduated from Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29.

"Nick had an ever-present smile," Keith Mentzer, the physical education teacher at Unit 29 said. "He was always upbeat. He had a really tough background, so for him to come in with that smile and that upbeat every day was a very powerful message to all of us to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep making strides."

One word that kept popping up: Positivity. Those who knew Nick well say every time he walked through those doors, he'd spread that energy to others despite dealing with some challenges in life.

"Just how positive he was even when every day he just kept getting hit with more and every reason not to be happy and he was just happy every day," Savhanna Dolbin, Nick's friend said.