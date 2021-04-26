Free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors installed in Schuylkill County

Fire departments spent their evening installing detectors all across Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Sound the alarm, save a life - families in Pottsville had smoke and carbon monoxide detectors installed in their homes on Monday night for free.

The American Red Cross partnered with the Pottsville Fire Department to install the detectors.

Firefighters installed a detector and a bed shaker at one home because a child in the family has cochlear implants. If there were a fire in the home, the alarm would go off, and an attachment would shake the child's bed.

"We have smoke alarms installed, but it was a blessing to have this done. You know, especially with the bed shaker to be able to alarm him that there is a fire going on," said James Hartnett of Pottsville.