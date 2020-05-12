Free shopping day helps families in Schuylkill County

For the third year, families were able to come in and grab three fee toys per child.

A church in Schuylkill County did their part Saturday to make sure no child is without a present under their Christmas tree this year.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Ashland hosted a Free Shopping Day Saturday afternoon.

For the third year, families were able to come in and grab three free toys per child.

All the gifts were collected through toy drives, church member donations, and through drop-off donation boxes in local businesses.

"It is so wonderful to help families. We are also helping with the grandparent situation because sometimes the grandparents are raising the children so that they live in the household," said Pastor Dana Heckman-Beil.