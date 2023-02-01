Free New Year's Day dinner in Tamaqua

Folks in Schuylkill County kicked off the new year with pork and sauerkraut.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua hosted a free community dinner.

Folks could stop by and enjoy New Year's Day with a home-cooked meal.

The church also delivered meals to people around the community who couldn't get out.

This was the first sit-down dinner since the pandemic began last year was just takeout.

"Pork and sauerkraut is supposed to be good luck on New Year's Day, so if you feel like that, you need some pork and sauerkraut, this is the place to come," said Glenn Fritzinger, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church served more than 60 people in Schuylkill County.