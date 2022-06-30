Free Narcan drive held in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, EMS officials in tamaqua partnered with county and state officials to host a free Narcan drive.
According to the Attorney General's Office, drug overdoses are the number one accidental killer in the state.
Anyone could stop by the Tamaqua Community Ambulance Association along Railroad Street to take what they needed.
"I currently came to get Narcan because I feel like it's a good thing for everyone to keep. No matter if they're a college student or an adult, you never know when you're going to see someone go down. And to be prepared for that situation is probably your best bet," said Rachel Hinkle of Tamaqua.
The Narcan drive is part of the state's law enforcement treatment initiative, which aims to break the cycle of addiction in the Commonwealth.
