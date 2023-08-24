Act of kindness | Frackville community shows appreciation to dedicated volunteer

After decades of giving back to his community, neighbors are coming together to give a man in Frackville his life back after undergoing a series of health issues.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Ever since her brother moved, Bonnie Foose says a phone call from her brother Dale is a part of her morning routine.

While she lives in Frackville, Schuylkill County, Dale now lives at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community—a move both Dale and Bonnie never wanted.

“It's a little hard, but we're getting there. It's just difficult because Dale was always self-sufficient, and unfortunately, that's just not the case anymore,” Bonnie said.

When Dale was 8 years old, he was hit by a car while sleigh riding, leaving him with lifelong disabilities.

But that didn't stop him from showing his face out in the community.

“He is just a staple of this community. You knew if you were going to an event, you would hear a hello from Dale. You would hear anything from him. He would be happy to see you. He was just a happy, kind, caring guy, and it's great that he gave back to his community all his years,” said Jackie Yanchulis, one of the coordinators of a fundraiser for Dale and Bonnie.

For decades he proved doctors wrong, volunteering for any organization in Schuylkill County that needed a helping hand.

“He can't volunteer anymore. No, basically, he can walk a little bit, but he can't walk like on his own, outside the home,” Bonnie said.

Now his neighbors are repaying the favor by hosting a fundraiser to make Bonnie's home wheelchair-accessible so Dale can move back home to his Frackville family.

“We've come together, and Dale has brought this community together,” said Yanchulis.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday afternoon at the Frackville Elks Lodge to help Dale and Bonnie get back to living together under one roof.