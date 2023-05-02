Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book

A former science teacher from Pottsville Area High School is spending his retirement teaching astronomy in a different way through a children's book.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations.

He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spike an interest in STEM fields at an early age.

"I think it's a way of giving them an opportunity at home because a lot of people don't know about astronomy. Parents can help with math and help with English, but with astronomy, it's a little tougher on them," said Thomas Guzick, author.

Giving a resource to students who may not have opportunities to learn about astronomy at school.