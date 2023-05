Police believe the former borough secretary stole about $23,000 from trash and sewer payments.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A former borough secretary in Schuylkill County has been charged with stealing more than $23,000 from the borough of Shenandoah.

Police charged Alyssa Boris, 30, with theft and receiving stolen property.

Investigators say Boris kept money that should have been deposited for trash and sewer payments.

Boris told police she had health issues and was worried about her son. She is free on bail in Schuylkill County.