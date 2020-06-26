Former Salvation Army Major sentenced

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A former Major with the Salvation Army has pleaded no contest to theft charges in Schuylkill County.
Sharon Whispell made the plea to charges of theft, reckless endangerment, and risking a catastrophe.
A no contest plea means she does not admit guilt but agrees to be sentenced as if she is guilty
Police say she stole more than 100-thousand-dollars from the Salvation Army in Tamaqua and then set a fire in the building last year.
Whispell will serve 11 and a half to 23 months in jail and must pay back 80 thousand dollars in restitution to the Tamaqua Salvation Army.