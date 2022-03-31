Former Borough secretary headed to prison for a second time

According to state police, the woman stole nearly $500,000 from Cressona during her time as the borough's secretary and treasurer.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A former borough secretary in Schuylkill County is headed to prison for the second time.

According to state police, Erin Hossler of Pottsville stole nearly $500,000 from Cressona during her time as the borough's secretary and treasurer.

She was sentenced to state prison in 2019 on theft charges.

Hossler pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges last summer after serving her state sentence.

She'll spend another 15 months in prison.