Food insecurity awareness in Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Food insecurity in Schuylkill County was the focal point in one event in Schuykill Haven Saturday night.

Attendees were given different portions based on the color of the napkin next to their plate to signify the percentage of people that go hungry.

"So the point is that not everyone has access to three meals a day and like the right proportions so we're just really like hitting that point home that like some people get like a three-course meal for dinner and some people don't they only get like pasta," said Hannah Burke, Organizer.

This was a free event where organizers hope people will pledge to act to ensure everyone can eat.

