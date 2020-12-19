Food drive for restaurant workers held in Schuylkill County

The food drive was held on Saturday.

Volunteers in Schuylkill County made sure everyone will have a holiday meal this year.

It's all part of Compassionate Christmas Box Giveback.

Open Arms Ministry partnered up with Carmelo's Roman Delight Family Restaurant to donate boxes of food to restaurant employees who are out of work because of the current COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Newswatch 16 caught up with the wife of a restaurant worker, who says it's great that business owners are giving back.

"It's nice when you have small businesses, that are still willing to give back to the community even after everything they've been through," said Stacey Lehman of Landingville.