Struggling with stormwater in Gilberton

Severe weather overnight led to flooding in parts of Schuylkill County.

GILBERTON, Pa. — Strong storms passed through many parts of our area overnight, including Schuylkill County, where one small borough is dealing with the effects.

Floodwaters have overtaken Gilberton.

"I was up at 5 (a.m.) and there was nothing. 8 o'clock we look out and the road's getting covered in the back, and since then it just keeps coming, coming and coming," Josetta Galetz said.

Main Street went from the main drag of the borough to a pond. Mahanoy Creek overflowed following the storm and officials believe construction on the Route 924 bridge contributed to much of the stormwater that flowed into basements and damaged homes.

"At the bridge project they're doing on (Route) 924, they have two, 4-foot diameter pipes in there. They're blocked or almost blocked. There's that much water coming in, where they have the dirt, the water is at the top of it and actually overflowing the dirt," explained Continental Hose Company Chief Frank Jackowiak.

Those who have lived in Gilberton a long time are no strangers to big floods. Back in 2006, the borough was crushed by a different storm. People here say this day isn't much different.

"I was at work when I heard somebody saying there was a flood in Gilberton, so I left work, I work down in St. Clair. I came right home here, and I have a foot and a half in my basement already, and as you can see, there's a lot of stuff stored down there, so it's pretty bad."