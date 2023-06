Flames broke out around 8 p.m. Saturday night along West Centre Street in Ashland.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Flames tore through an apartment building in Schuylkill County.

Fire crews were called to the 900 block of West Centre Street in Ashland around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames shooting from the building.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire in Schuylkill County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.