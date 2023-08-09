Metal manufacturer catches fire in Schuylkill County

Flames broke out around 9 p.m. Wednesday at Hart Metals Inc. along East Broad Street in Tamaqua.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Flames have engulfed a metal manufacturer in Schuylkill County.

Fire crews were called to Hart Metals Inc. along East Broad Street in Tamaqua around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 209 is closed as a result of the fire.

According to General Manager Jeffrey Nichols of Luxfer Mel Technologies, which acquired Hart Metals Inc., all employees are safe and accounted for.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire in Schuylkill County.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.