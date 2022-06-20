Flames destroy home, garage in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Schuylkill County.
Officials say the residents of the place along East Second Mountain Road near Pottsville were using a burn barrel early afternoon Monday.
They thought they'd put out the fire but instead, the flames spread to a garage and then the mobile home.
Everyone made it out safely.
Crews believe both the garage and the home are a total loss after Monday's fire in Schuylkill County.
