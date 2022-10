The fire broke out around 4 p.m. along West Broad Street in the borough.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Flames broke out in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon, setting several homes ablaze in Tamaqua.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that four buildings including homes and businesses were damaged by the fire on West Broad Street.

No one was hurt. Crews spent hours extinguishing the flames. They believe the fire originated from Mila Buffet and then spread.

The cause is under investigation.